Michael Phelps Channels His Inner Ryan Lochte At Baltimore Ravens Practice

Tony Manfred

Longtime Baltimore Ravens fan Michael Phelps stopped by practice today and posed for this picture with Ray Lewis.

Two legends, sure, but the bigger takeaway is Phelps’ Ryan Lochte-esque fashion display.

michael phelps and ray lewis at ravens practice

Photo: Facebook

Lochte is the originator of the bro-inspired jeah style among male swimmers. And it looks like Phelps has similar tastes.

The original:

ryan lochte fashion shoot shirt

Photo: @RyanLochte

