Michael Phelps Channels His Inner Ryan Lochte At Baltimore Ravens Practice

Longtime Baltimore Ravens fan Michael Phelps stopped by practice today and posed for this picture with Ray Lewis.



Two legends, sure, but the bigger takeaway is Phelps’ Ryan Lochte-esque fashion display.

Photo: Facebook

Lochte is the originator of the bro-inspired jeah style among male swimmers. And it looks like Phelps has similar tastes.

The original:

Photo: @RyanLochte

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.