Phelps Bong Owner Busted After Listing It For $100,000 On eBay

Sign this genius up for this year’s Darwin awards:



WIS News: [S]ince investigators began trying to build a case [following the Phelps bong photo], they’ve made eight arrests: seven for drug possession and one for distribution. These are arrests that resulted as the sheriff’s department served search warrants.

We’ve also learned that the department has located and confiscated that bong.

Sources say the owner of the bong was trying to sell it on eBay for as much as $100,000.

The owner, who wasn’t even at the party, is one of the eight now charged.

Phelps is not one of those charged at this point, but the sheriff’s department has strong evidence that matches the photo to the house on Blossom Street.

