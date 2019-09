Michael Phelps took this picture with Muhammad Ali at last night’s Ravens-Bengals game.



It’s mesmerizing.

Phelps with a goofy smile. Ali emanating cool.

Not often you get two all-time greats in a photo like this:

Photo: @m_phelps00

