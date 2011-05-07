The Four Phases Of A Quarterlife Crisis, Which Affects 73% Of Young Professionals

Photo: Jim Grady via Flickr

You are not alone. Beauty, wealth and a great sex life won’t save you. And it’s not a myth.The quarter-life crisis is a growing phenomenon that affects 73% of people aged 26-30, according research presented in the Daily Mail.



Here’s what the afflicted go through, psychologist Dr. Oliver Robinson told The Guardian:

Phase 1 is defined by feeling “locked in” to a job or relationship, or both. “It’s an illusory sense of being trapped,” he said.

Phase 2 is typified by a growing sense that change is possible. “This mental and physical separation from previous commitments leads to all sorts of emotional upheavals. It allows exploration of new possibilities with a closer link to interests, preferences and sense of self.

“A minority of participants described getting caught in a loop, but the majority reflected on a difficult time which was a catalyst for important positive change.”

Phase 3 is a period of rebuilding a new life.

Phase 4 is the cementing of fresh commitments that reflect the young person’s new interests, aspirations and values.

A bad economy is one reason for the growing trend. Dr. Donna Dawson tells The Daily Mail: “On the whole, young people are much more stressed than previous generations were. They leave university saddled with debt, life is more expensive, and it’s harder to get on the property ladder. That is why we are seeing this epidemic.”

Luckily, the typical quarter-life crisis lasts only two years – and this period of intense self-reflection may lead to greater happiness and stability in one’s late 30s and 40s.

