Pharrell's Ridiculous Grammy Hat Became An Internet Meme After Arby's Made Fun Of Him On Twitter

Pharrell Williams may have taken home four Grammy awards last night — including Producer of the Year — but all anyone was talking about was his ridiculous, oversized Vivienne Westwood hat.

First, it got its own Twitter account — @Pharrellhat — that in less than 24 hours has already amassed over 15,000 followers.

Arby’s quickly picked up on the fact that Pharrell’s hat humorously resembled their logo:





The Arby’s Twitter Account Totally Called Out Pharrell’s Insane Grammy’s Hat & It Was Awesome http://t.co/QTmMyYlk5u pic.twitter.com/SPs7HLVz2G

— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 27, 2014

And Pharrell replied with an incredible response: