Pharrell's Ridiculous Grammy Hat Became An Internet Meme After Arby's Made Fun Of Him On Twitter

Aly Weisman

Pharrell Williams may have taken home four Grammy awards last night — including Producer of the Year — but all anyone was talking about was his ridiculous, oversized Vivienne Westwood hat.

Pharrell HatChristopher Polk/Getty

First, it got its own Twitter account — @Pharrellhat — that in less than 24 hours has already amassed over 15,000 followers.

Pharrell hat tweetstwitter.com/Pharrellhat

Arby’s quickly picked up on the fact that Pharrell’s hat humorously resembled their logo:


And Pharrell replied with an incredible response: