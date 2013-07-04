HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rapper Pharrell's Miami Penthouse Is Now Only $10.9 Million

Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams has lowered the price on his Miami penthouse from a staggering $16.8 million to $10.9 million, according to Curbed National.



The three-floor home is 9,080 square feet in total, and has been on the market since last December.

The home is massive, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and unparalleled 360-degree views of the Miami skyline.

There’s also a pool, elevator entry into the foyer, and massive terraces. The pad is still available through Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

