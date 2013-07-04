HOUSE OF THE DAY: Rapper Pharrell's Miami Penthouse Is Now Only $10.9 Million

Pharrell Williams Penthouse

Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams has lowered the price on his Miami penthouse from a staggering $16.8 million to $10.9 million, according to Curbed National.

The three-floor home is 9,080 square feet in total, and has been on the market since last December.

The home is massive, with five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and unparalleled 360-degree views of the Miami skyline.

There’s also a pool, elevator entry into the foyer, and massive terraces. The pad is still available through Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

Pharrell's pad is right on the ocean.

The expansive dining room can seat 12 people easily and has 180-degree views.

The kitchen has a large island with marble countertop and chef's stove.

There's even a movie theatre with plush seating and a huge screen.

A look at the game room with pool table.

The wacky furniture and monkey show off Pharrell's design aesthetic.

The master bedroom has access to the expansive terrace.

As do the guest rooms.

Another look at the sweeping views of the ocean from the multi-level penthouse.

The master bathroom isn't too shabby either with whirlpool and steam shower.

The pool outside is surrounded by lush greenery.

The patio has views of the downtown Miami skyline.

Who couldn't imagine themselves lounging here?

