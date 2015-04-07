Pharrell Williams is helping to promote the Apple Watch

Apple has allowed some of its employees and executives to wear the Apple Watch outside of its campus before pre-orders start on Friday, but it also looks like some celebrities have been getting in on the action too.

9to5Mac reports that singer Pharrell Williams was spotted wearing an Apple Watch on U.S. TV show “The Voice.”

Here’s a photo of Pharrell wearing an Apple Watch on TV:

And here’s another look at Pharrell’s Apple Watch:

In case you were wondering if Pharrell’s Apple Watch was actually one of those fake Chinese versions, the singer posted a video on Instagram giving us a closer look at his watch:

It looks like Pharrell is wearing a $US10,000 gold “Edition” of the Apple Watch paired with a white sports band (the least expensive band).

Apple is keen to use famous people to promote its Apple Watch. It has been promoting the watch using big names in fashion, including fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

