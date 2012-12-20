HOUSE OF THE DAY: Pharrell Williams' Miami Penthouse Hits The Market For $16.8 Million

Photo: Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate

Rapper and producer Pharrell Williams has put his Miami penthouse on the market for a staggering $16.8 million, according to NME.The three-floor home is 9,080 square feet in total, with five bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The massive penthouse also has unparalleled 360-degree views of the Miami skyline, a pool, elevator entry into the foyer, and massive terraces.



The building is located in Miami’s business district, Brickell, and is available through Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate.

