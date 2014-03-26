Here's Why Pharrell Guarantees Hillary Clinton Will Win The 2016 Election

Kevin Winter/Getty ‘She represents a woman in power, and she did great as the Secretary of State. She’s gonna win,’ Pharrell says of Hillary Clinton in a new GQ interview.

Hillary Clinton hasn’t even declared her candidacy, but Pharrell Williams is “happy” just at the thought of the former First Lady becoming the next President of the United States of America.

In a new interview with GQ, the musician predicts, “Hillary’s gonna win. Trust me.”

Williams excitedly adds, “And it’s a two-for-one: Bill is the coolest dude in the game, still plays saxophone, and every woman in the world wants him. It’s a two-for-one. Hillary’s gonna win. Everybody laughed at me when I said Obama was going to win, but I knew what he represented. But I know what Hillary represents: She represents a woman in power, and she did great as the Secretary of State. She’s gonna win.”

“Let me tell you why Hillary’s going to win,” Williams further explained to the magazine. “Everywhere you go in this country, you have red and blue. You got the Democrats; you got the Republicans. You got the Bloods; you got the Crips. Everything is red and blue in this country. You know what else is red and blue? Blood. Blood is blue in your body until air hits it, and then it turns red. That means there’s unity. There’s gonna be unity. So when you think about a night where there’s late-night talk-show hosts and it’s mostly women, that’s a different world. Right? A world where seventy-five per cent of the prime ministers and the presidents were women: That’s a different world. That’s gonna happen, and it’s gonna happen when Hillary wins.”

As for “the other guys,” the Republicans, the ones with “the n—– jokes in 2014,” Williams isn’t scared they could harm Hillary’s chances at the presidency.

“They’re all trying to learn how to do the Dougie,” Williams jokes of the formerly popular dance craze. “While their daughters are all twerking. Trust me: Miley tells me all the time. Not saying that about Billy Ray, but I’m saying Miley tells me all the time: All those little girls, all those girls with their Republican daddies, they’re twerkin’ somewhere listening to Jay Z and Beyoncé and doin’ the ‘Happy’ dance. And that’s black.”

