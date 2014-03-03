Pharrell Jumps Off Oscar Stage To Dance With Nominees [GIFS]

Pharrell performed his Oscar-nominated song “Happy” from “Despicable Me 2” at the 86th Academy Awards.

In an unexpected moment, the singer came down from the stage and started to rock out with some of the nominees.

They were more than happy to oblige.

Here he is with Best Supporting Actress nominee Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years A Slave”).

And Best Actress nominee Amy Adams (“American Hustle”).

He even was able to get Meryl Streep, Best Actress nominee for “August: Osage County” to do a little shimmy from her seat.

Well done, Pharrell.





