The best deals for getting your flu shot this season

An advertisement offering free flu shots in New York City on August 21, 2020. John Nacion/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Retailers are offering incentives for customers to get vaccinated against the flu.

Some of the best deals include coupons for up to $US20 ($AU28) off purchases at select stores.

This year, health experts are worried patients with the flu could overwhelm hospitals already full of COVID-19 patients.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Retailers are making it easier than ever to battle cold and flu season this fall by offering incentives to get vaccinated.

Last year, because of the precautions many Americans took related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the flu season reached “historical lows,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as only 155 people were hospitalized during its peak.

This year, health experts are worried patients sick with the flu could once again overwhelm hospitals as doctors and nurses are still helping patients fight severe cases of COVID-19. The CDC also says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

The best way to fight the flu is by getting the flu vaccine at the start of the flu season which goes from mid-fall to late spring, according to the CDC. Luckily, flu shots are free with insurance, and some pharmacies and clinics even offer free flu shots without insurance. This year, some retailers are also offering gift cards and coupons to customers who get their flu shots at their pharmacy locations.

Here are some of the best flu shot deals:

Albertsons

Albertsons pharmacies are offering 10% off grocery purchases up to $US200 ($AU276) with any immunization.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy is encouraging customers to get vaccinated there by December 31 by offering a $US5 ($AU7) shopping pass on any purchase of $US20 ($AU28) or more when you shop in stores.

Fresco y Más

Fresco y Más is offering a deal where customers can get $US20 ($AU28) off their groceries if they get two immunizations. Fresco y Más pharmacies are offering $US10 ($AU14) coupons if customers get their flu shot in store, and another $US10 ($AU14) if they get another immunization the same day.

Harveys

Like Fresco y Más, Harveys is offering $US10 ($AU14) coupons if customers get their flu shot in store and another $US10 ($AU14) if they get another immunization the same day.

Rite Aid

Customers who get the flu at a Rite Aid pharmacy will receive $US5 ($AU7) off any purchase of $US25 ($AU35) or more, through September. 30.

Target

Target pharmacies, which are operated by CVS, are also offering customers a $US5 ($AU7) off $US20 ($AU28) or more coupon when they get their flu shot.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering $US5 ($AU7) in Walgreens Cash to receive a flu shot there. With each flu shot, Walgreens will also donate $US0.23 ($AU0) to a United Nations vaccine fund.

Winn-Dixie

Customers can get up to $US20 ($AU28) off their groceries if they get vaccinated at Winn-Dixie. Winn-Dixie pharmacies are offering $US10 ($AU14) coupons if customers get their flu shot in store and another $US10 ($AU14) if they get another immunization the same day.