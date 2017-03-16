A pharmacologist explains marijuana's effect on your dreams

Dr. Samoon Ahmad is a practicing psychopharmacologist and psychiatrist. He explains how smoking marijuana can effect your dreams. Following is a transcript from the video.

Sleep has different stages. If you do an EEG of a person, there are four stages of sleep and then there is a separate sleep called REM sleep, rapid eye movement sleep. And the dreaming happens in the rapid eye movement sleep. And it’s that portion of the sleep where you sort of go into paralysis, and if you wouldn’t go into paralysis you would be acting out your dreams, you’ll be jumping around doing things.

People who use marijuana, they tend to suppress REM sleep, they have less REM sleep. And when they have less REM sleep you’re going to have less dreams because dreams only happen during REM sleep. So, for a long time people didn’t recognise this, but once people stop smoking suddenly there’s a rebound phenomena where people can have quite vivid dreams.

