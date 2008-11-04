Pharmaceutical Companies Cashing In On Obesity Epidemic

As childhood obesity rates have increased, so have the number of kids diagnosed with diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. As a result, pharmaceutical companies are profiting from this national crisis.



Bloomberg: More American children are taking pills for diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol than ever before, reflecting a rise in chronic diseases related to obesity, a study found.

Use of drugs for type-2 diabetes, the form of the disease commonly seen in overweight adults, doubled in children ages 5 to 19 and cholesterol-lowering medications rose by 15 per cent between 2002 and 2005, according to the report published today by the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

A surge in obesity among children puts them at risk for diabetes, hypertension and other conditions, said researchers from Express Scripts Inc., the Pediatric Research Institute at St. Louis University and the Kansas Health Institute in Topeka who worked on the study. The report supports earlier data published in June by Harvard University researchers that found a fourfold increase in childhood obesity over three decades.

