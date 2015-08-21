7 most hated and loved public services, according to researchers

For as much grief as the airline industry gets, it’s actually better off than two other US industries:

health insurers and pharmaceutical companies.

In a poll conducted this month, the Kaiser Family Foundation found that fewer than half of the American public viewed the health insurance and pharmaceutical industries favourably. What’s more, about three-quarters of Americans felt that drug companies put their profits before patients, and 72% of all people polled felt that drug prices were too high.

In comparison, at least 55% of Americans had favourable opinions of airlines, 58% liked banks, and 78% thought well of doctors.

Here’s how all the groups panned out.

Methods: The poll took place between August 6 and 11 by calling 1,200 adults in the U.S. Respondents were a fairly equal mix of political views and were split evenly as to whether they liked the Affordable Care Act.

But for all the dislike of health insurers, high drug prices, and drug companies, the survey participants also showed that Americans aren’t paying a ton of attention to medical news.

Of all the big headlines this summer, the subjects pertaining to health care mergers or new drug approvals weren’t watched as intently as the news of the Iran nuclear agreement or Planned Parenthood controversy.

As more expensive and precise drugs come on the market, and health insurers face demands for coverage of those drugs, it’s possible opinions of pharmaceutical and health insurance companies will only get worse, and this negative reputation even more stifling to support for new drug development.

NOW WATCH: Tom Hardy makes a crazy transformation playing identical twins in this new gangster movie



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.