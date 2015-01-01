Parents Freak Out After Purchasing Their Kids A Play-Doh Accessory That Looks Like A Penis

It was not a very merry Christmas for parents who purchased the Play-Doh Cake Mountain set for their kids.

That’s because the set comes with an icing applicator that looks, undeniably, like a penis.

It started getting a lot of attention when this tweet made its way around Twitter.

I salute the designers who somehow managed to get this Play-Doh icing maker past their bosses. http://t.co/cRCnsEMmmo pic.twitter.com/0aQMtJS9Wi

— Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) December 30, 2014

After inspecting the toy (many of which were purchased for kids for Christmas), parents flooded the Facebook page for Play-Doh, commenting with photos of the phallic toy they had purchased.

Play doh is deleting photos of its Cake Mountain topper. Snort. pic.twitter.com/Ske8JjU9eu

— DearAuthor (@dearauthor) December 30, 2014

In response, Play-Doh deleted posts, which BuzzFeed pointed out was not the smartest idea.

I dunno if anyone else follows Play-Doh on Facebook but you should cause they’re doing some serious damage control pic.twitter.com/TooleS5PgE

— El Clarko (@Fatgoldfish4) December 29, 2014

“We have heard some consumer feedback about the extruder tool in the Play-Doh Cake Mountain play set and are in the process of updating all future Play-Doh products with a different tool,” a Hasbro spokesperson told KTUL reporters.

