Parents Freak Out After Purchasing Their Kids A Play-Doh Accessory That Looks Like A Penis

Caroline Moss

It was not a very merry Christmas for parents who purchased the Play-Doh Cake Mountain set for their kids.

That’s because the set comes with an icing applicator that looks, undeniably, like a penis.

Play-DohPlay-Doh

It started getting a lot of attention when this tweet made its way around Twitter.

After inspecting the toy (many of which were purchased for kids for Christmas), parents flooded the Facebook page for Play-Doh, commenting with photos of the phallic toy they had purchased.

In response, Play-Doh deleted posts, which BuzzFeed pointed out was not the smartest idea.

“We have heard some consumer feedback about the extruder tool in the Play-Doh Cake Mountain play set and are in the process of updating all future Play-Doh products with a different tool,” a Hasbro spokesperson told KTUL reporters.

