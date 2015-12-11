Here's why we may be treating illness with viruses in the near future

Antibiotics, once considered wonder drugs, are becoming increasingly ineffective against bacterial disease. Misuse of the drugs has led to bacterial resistance that could pose a threat to public health. The solution to this problem could be something that most people usually try to avoid: viruses.
Zimmer is a columnist for The New York Times and the author of “A Planet of Viruses.”
Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Jessica Orwig
