Phablet Shipments Are Exploding, But They Won't Have A Huge Impact On The Overall Smartphone Market

Massive screens and large form factors are finally resonating with consumers in the smartphone market, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

Juniper forecasts that worldwide annual phablet shipments will hit 120 million in 2018.

That’s up from just 20 million last year, which equates to roughly 43% compound annual growth between 2013 and 2018.

Lining those numbers up against our recent smartphone market forecast figures, though, shows that, despite rapid growth, phablets are unlikely to have a truly defining impact on the smartphone market. By 2018, they will only make up about 5% of smartphone shipments, according to our estimates.

Samsung is already at the forefront of the phablet movement and having an enormous impact on the market as a whole. In fact, the 5.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 3 may have accounted for over half the 2013 phablet sales reported by Juniper; Samsung sold a reported 10 million units in just two months on the market.

But Juniper defines a phablet device narrowly, as a smartphone whose screen is 5.6 inches or above. IDC, on the other hand, defines phablets as a smartphone with a screen size of between 5 inches to 6.9 inches. By this definition, demand for phablets in Asia-Pacific alone is accounting for a much bigger slice of the smartphone market. In the second quarter of 2013, IDC reported that phablet shipments in the region reached 25 million.

We consider Juniper’s definition a fair benchmark for the phablet category, but it’s still important to keep in mind that the overall trend in the smartphone market is to larger-sized phones, even if these bigger devices aren’t quite phablets.

Consumers are embracing larger 5-inch screens and gravitating away from smaller 3.5 or 4-inch screens. For example, Samsung’s Galaxy line of smartphones have taken developed markets by storm. In North America, the Galaxy S3 and S4, at 4.8 and 5 inches, respectively, make up over 55% of smartphone Web traffic, according to Chitika.

Click here to download the chart and data in Excel

Click here to see a larger version of this chart

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.