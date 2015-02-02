P&G asked kids what it means to do something 'like a girl' --  here's what they said

Procter & Gamble’s popular “like a girl”commercial is hugely popular with the Super Bowl audience.

Feminine hygiene brand Always asked a group of adults and teens to act out what it means to do something “like a girl.” The ad premiered online in June and received 80 million views.

On video, their responses sadly showed the negative things people associate with being a “girl.”

Here’s one woman “running like a girl:”

This man’s “fighting like a girl” is particularly awful:

But when Always asked young girls to do things “like a girl,” they were refreshingly ignorant of the negative connotations surrounding the phrase.

Here’s what they think it means to “run like a girl”:

Another girl shows off a fighting pose:

Shortly after, the adults are asked to explain how it feels for girls when, during puberty, they hear “like a girl” used in a negative context.

One woman says it likely drops their self-confidence.

Then another offers a powerful piece of advice for girls who are told they “run like a girl,” “swing like a girl,” and “hit like a girl.”

Here’s what she says.

“Keep doing it ’cause it’s working. If somebody else says that running like a girl, or kicking like a girl, or shooting like a girl is something that you shouldn’t be doing, that’s their problem. Because if you’re still scoring, and you’re still getting to the ball on time, and you’re still being first, you’re doing it right. It doesn’t matter what they say.

I mean, yes, I kick like a girl, and I swim like a girl, and I walk like a girl, and I wake up in the morning like a girl because I am a girl. And that is not something that I should be ashamed of, so I’m going to do it, anyway. That’s what they should do.”

Here’s the full video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Reporting by Aaron Taube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.