PGR FIRES DON CHU FOR CONNECTION TO INSIDER TRADING SCANDAL

PGR has fired Don Chu in the wake of his alleged involvement in the insider trading scandal that is exploding through Wall Street.



We just got this statement from a company spokesman.

“Don Chu served as PGR’s Taiwan Liason. He has been with the company approximately 7 years. Based upon recent events, PGR has severed its relationship with Mr. Chu.”

At this time the company has no further comment.

