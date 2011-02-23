PGA Tour Slathers on Anti-Wrinkle Cream with Social Media

Photo: PGA TOUR

Golf, once reserved for the stodgy and well-heeled, is waking up to the world of social media.Just last week, the PGA Tour lifted its ban against cell phone use in the gallery so that fans could talk on their phones the old-fashioned way or even check in throughout the grounds on Foursquare.



The announcement came accompanied with tweets on the PGA Tour’s Twitter account, which has amassed over 54,000 followers.

The PGA Tour’s Cadillac Championship has also launched social media initiatives on Facebook and Twitter leading up to and during the tournament March 8-13.

Pre-tournament initiatives include “Hide and Tweets” and “Happy Hours” where fans can win prizes for finding the Cadillac Championship Street Team using hints on Twitter or a chance to interact with the tournament’s social media team.

And an on-site Social Media Zone will be hosting contests and games for the tournament’s online followers. For the spectators at home, both the Twitter and Facebook social networks will allow them to submit questions for players.

