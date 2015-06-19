Only 2 golfers have made more money than Dustin Johnson on the PGA Tour since 2010

In a week when many thought the US Open would be won with a score over par, Dustin Johnson jumped out to an early lead, shooting a solid 5-under in the first round.

While Johnson is well-known on the PGA Tour with nine career wins and three top-5 finishes at the majors, it may surprise casual fans that only two golfers have earned more than Johnson on the Tour since 2010. Rory McIlroy is the unsurprising leader, with $US26.9 million in earnings since the start of the 2010 season. But Johnson ($US22.8 million) and Matt Kuchar ($US24.9 million) are not far behind.

