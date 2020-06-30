A veteran PGA Tour star was caught on camera loudly passing gas on the 1st tee: 'I guess it's one way to protect social distancing'

Getty/Elsa Better an empty house than an angry tenant.

We’ve all had a round of golf that has been impacted by the wind, but PGA Tour star Ian Poulter brought new meaning to the expression on Sunday.

Veteran pro Poulter was caught on camera loudly passing gas during the final round of The Travellers Championship in Connecticut this past weekend.

“Did you get that?” Poulter asked the cameraman after letting rip on the first tee.

“Stay over there!” Poulter’s partner, Greg Chalmers, said afterwards: “Is it supposed to be more silent than that?”

Clearly seeing the funny side, Poulter later told TMZ: “I guess it’s one way to protect social distancing!”

Golfing etiquette demands that fellow players and onlookers must be silent while you tee off.

Unfortunately, that means if you let rip a giant fart when doing so, it’s likely to be heard – especially when you’re wearing a microphone.

Just ask veteran English pro Ian Poulter.

“Did you get that?” Poulter asked the cameraman at Sunday’s final round at the Travellers Championship in Connecticut after loudly passing gas on the first tee.

“Stay over there!” Poulter’s partner, Greg Chalmers, said afterwards, while others laughed in the background. “Is it supposed to be more silent than that?”

Clearly not embarrassed by the incident, Poulter told TMZ after his round: “I guess it’s one way to protect social distancing!”

The Englishman also later tweeted: “3 club wind this morning on the first tee. Always beware of the live [microphone].”

Glad he saw the funny side. We certainly did.

