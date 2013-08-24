PGA Tour Golfer Hit A Ball Off Of A Bridge To Within Two Feet Of The Hole

When Scott Brown teed-off on the 16th hole of the opening round during The Barclays, it looked like his ball was going to land in the water. Instead, it ended up just two feet from the hole.

In the latest example of where it is sometimes better to be lucky than good, Brown’s ball bounced off the cart path bridge that crosses the water and landed on the green. From there, it rolled to within two feet of the hole.

Here is the video (via Devil Ball Golf)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

