PGA Tour calls daily fantasy 'unbecoming of a professional,' bans its players from playing or accepting endorsements

The PGA Tour sent a memo to their players informing them that they are not allowed to play daily fantasy sports or accept endorsements from companies like DraftKings and FanDuel, according to Pete Madden of Golf.com.

In the memo, obtained by Golf.com, the PGA Tour calls playing daily fantasy sports “conduct unbecoming a professional.”

The biggest concern appears to be that daily fantasy is now banned in some states.

“Fantasy gaming websites that pay out money in exchange for an entry fee, as well as other wagering websites and apps, are considered illegal in many states,” the memo reads. “Therefore, the PGA Tour will regard any player participation in these games as conduct unbecoming of a professional.”

Several states have banned daily fantasy sports, with the most notable being Nevada and New York.

While players will be banned from promoting the industry or wearing daily fantasy logos while playing, Madden confirmed with the PGA Tour that event sponsorships will be allowed. For example, DraftKings is “Official Daily Fantasy Sports Partner” of the Quicken Loans National and the Deutsche Bank Championship.

The PGA Tour considers this type of partnership to be a hospitality sponsorship. In this type of relationship, the sponsor is not allowed to have signs on the course.

