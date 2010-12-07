A Quick Look At The PGA Tour's 2011 Schedule

The PGA Tour has announced its 2011 schedule which will feature one less tournament, but have seven new title sponsors.



The Tour will have 45 events that count toward the official money, one less than in 2010 as the Turning Stone Resort Championship declined to renew its spot.

The seven new sponsors are FedEx, Hyundai, Farmers Insurance, Wells Fargo, Cadillac, McGladrey, and CIMB.

Only the Heritage at Hilton Head and the Bob Hope Classic lack sponsors.

The total purse for the Tour will be $288 million.

