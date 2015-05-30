There's a 104-yard par-4 at a PGA tournament because of heavy rains

Tom Pennington/Getty Images That is not a water hazard at the TPC Las Colinas course.

The PGA Tour had to take some drastic measures for the second round of the Byron Nelson Championship after overnight storms dropped 4.5 inches of rain on the TPC Las Colinas course in Dallas.

The PGA announced prior to the second round that the 14th hole will be shortened to just 104 yards after the fairway was deemed unplayable. But to make matters even more strange, the tour also announced that the hole will remain a par-4 which means the hole should see plenty of birdies and eagles in the second round.

Here is a graphic produced by the PGA that shows where the tee box is typically located (1) and where it will be found on Friday (2), shortening the length of the hole by 302 yards.

This second shot by Justin Thomas on the 14th hole during the first round was from 126 yards and on Friday players will be teeing off from 20 yards closer.

The PGA explained that the hole will remain a par-4 for “logistical concerns, i.e. changing scorecards and leaderboards” and that it could return to its normal distance on Saturday and Sunday.

NOW WATCH: How LeBron James spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.