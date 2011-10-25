You Won't Believe How Much Money The PGA's Best Golfers Made On Tour This Year

Photo: Wikipedia

94 pro golfers made over $1 million in PGA Tour winnings in 2011.That’s just cash prize money from tournaments, and doesn’t include lucrative sponsorships or endorsements.



For comparison’s sake, only 15 men’s tennis players made over $1 million in tournament winnings in 2011.

Add in big-time sponsorships, and even mid-tier golfers are raking in huge sums of money.

The PGA season came to an end yesterday, with Englishman Luke Donald shooting a final-round 64 to win the tournament and lock up first place on the season money list.

