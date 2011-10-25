You Won't Believe How Much Money The PGA's Best Golfers Made On Tour This Year

Tony Manfred
Luke Donald

Photo: Wikipedia

94 pro golfers made over $1 million in PGA Tour winnings in 2011.That’s just cash prize money from tournaments, and doesn’t include lucrative sponsorships or endorsements.

For comparison’s sake, only 15 men’s tennis players made over $1 million in tournament winnings in 2011.

Add in big-time sponsorships, and even mid-tier golfers are raking in huge sums of money.

The PGA season came to an end yesterday, with Englishman Luke Donald shooting a final-round 64 to win the tournament and lock up first place on the season money list.

15. Hunter Mahan ($3,503,539)

Events: 25

Top 10s: 9

Wins: 0

Best finish: 2nd at the TOUR Championship (won $864,00)

14. Brandt Snedeker ($3,587,205)

Events: 26

Top 10s: 7

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at The Heritage (won $1,026,000)

13. Keegan Bradley ($3,758,599)

Events: 28

Top 10s: 4

Wins: 2

Best finish: 1st at The PGA Championship (won $1,445,000)

12. Phil Mickelson ($3,763,488)

Events: 21

Top 10s: 7

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at the Shell Houston Open (won $1,062,000)

11. Adam Scott ($3,764,796)

Events: 18

Top 10s: 7

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at the WGC Champions at Bridgestone (won $1,400,000 million)

10. David Toms ($3,858,089)

Events: 23

Top 10s: 7

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at the Crown Plaza Invitational at Colonial (won $1,116,000)

9. Jason Day ($3,962,646)

Events: 21

Top 10s: 10

Wins: 0

Best finish: 2nd at the Masters (won $704,000)

8. Steve Stricker ($3,992,784)

Events: 19

Top 10s: 5

Wins: 2

Best finish: 1st at The Memorial (won $1,116,000)

7. Bill Haas ($4,088,636)

Events: 26

Top 10s: 7

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at the TOUR Championship (won $1,440,000)

6. Matt Kuchar ($4,233,920)

Events: 24

Top 10s: 9

Wins: 0

Best finish: 2nd at The Barclays (won $864,000)

5. Dustin Johnson ($4,309,961)

Events: 21

Top 10s: 6

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at The Barclays (won $1,440,000)

4. K.J. Choi ($4,434,690)

Events: 22

Top 10s: 8

Wins: 1

Best finish: 1st at The Players Championship (won $1,710,000)

3. Nick Watney ($5,290,673)

Events: 22

Top 10s: 10

Wins: 2

Best finish: 1st at the WGC Cadallic Championship (won $1,440,000)

2. Webb Simpson ($6,347,353)

Events: 26

Top 10s: 12

Wins: 2

Best finish: 1st at the Deutsche Bank Championship (won $1,440,000)

1. Luke Donald ($6,683,214)

Events: 19

Top 10s: 14

Wins: 2

Best finish: 1st at the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship (won $1,400,000)

Now see some other surprising money makers

Formula One Drivers Making A Shocking Amount Of Money >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.