You Won't Believe How Much Money The PGA's Best Golfers Made On Tour This Year

Photo: Wikipedia
94 pro golfers made over $1 million in PGA Tour winnings in 2011.That’s just cash prize money from tournaments, and doesn’t include lucrative sponsorships or endorsements.
For comparison’s sake, only 15 men’s tennis players made over $1 million in tournament winnings in 2011.
Add in big-time sponsorships, and even mid-tier golfers are raking in huge sums of money.
The PGA season came to an end yesterday, with Englishman Luke Donald shooting a final-round 64 to win the tournament and lock up first place on the season money list.
Events: 25
Top 10s: 9
Wins: 0
Best finish: 2nd at the TOUR Championship (won $864,00)
Events: 26
Top 10s: 7
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at The Heritage (won $1,026,000)
Events: 28
Top 10s: 4
Wins: 2
Best finish: 1st at The PGA Championship (won $1,445,000)
Events: 21
Top 10s: 7
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at the Shell Houston Open (won $1,062,000)
Events: 18
Top 10s: 7
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at the WGC Champions at Bridgestone (won $1,400,000 million)
Events: 23
Top 10s: 7
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at the Crown Plaza Invitational at Colonial (won $1,116,000)
Events: 21
Top 10s: 10
Wins: 0
Best finish: 2nd at the Masters (won $704,000)
Events: 19
Top 10s: 5
Wins: 2
Best finish: 1st at The Memorial (won $1,116,000)
Events: 26
Top 10s: 7
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at the TOUR Championship (won $1,440,000)
Events: 24
Top 10s: 9
Wins: 0
Best finish: 2nd at The Barclays (won $864,000)
Events: 21
Top 10s: 6
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at The Barclays (won $1,440,000)
Events: 22
Top 10s: 8
Wins: 1
Best finish: 1st at The Players Championship (won $1,710,000)
Events: 22
Top 10s: 10
Wins: 2
Best finish: 1st at the WGC Cadallic Championship (won $1,440,000)
Events: 26
Top 10s: 12
Wins: 2
Best finish: 1st at the Deutsche Bank Championship (won $1,440,000)
Events: 19
Top 10s: 14
Wins: 2
Best finish: 1st at the WGC Accenture Match Play Championship (won $1,400,000)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.