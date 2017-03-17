PGA golfer casually taps an alligator on the tail to get it off the golf course

There appears to be an effective way to remove alligators when they wander onto golf courses, as they are wont to do, but we can’t say we recommend it.

On Thursday, the PGA Tour Twitter account posted a video of a golfer approaching an alligator on the course at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, casually tapping its tail, and sending it plunging into the nearby water.

According to USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio, it was 26-year-old golfer Cody Gribble.

Don’t try this at home, folks.

It’s not hard to imagine this going a different way for Gribble. Luckily, he was ok, but next time, the PGA may want to find someone more experienced to take care of the gator.

Don’t try this at home. ???????? pic.twitter.com/BUumzwPH21

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 16, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.