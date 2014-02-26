Australian Golfer Steve Elkington Just Made A Horrible Joke About Gay Football Player Michael Sam

University of Missouri defensive end Michael Sam, who will likely become the first openly gay player in the NFL next season, is working out for teams this week at the NFL combine.

While nobody knows yet how Sam will be received in an NFL locker room or on the field, PGA golfer Steve Elkington’s twitter account showed that Sam will certainly face discrimination off the field.

Elkington, or whoever is behind his twitter account, attempted to make a joke on Twitter about Sam participating in the combine, saying “ESPN reporting Michael Sam is leading the handbag throw at NFL combine…. No one else expected to throw today.”

Horrible.

The tweet is still up at the time of this writing and no other tweets have been sent from that account. Here is a screengrab of the tweet.

Sadly, it’s not the first time Elkington has decided Twitter is the go-to place for making poor taste comments. In December last year, after a helicopter crashed into a Glasgow pub, killing eight people, Elkington tweeted: “Helicopter crashes into Scottish pub… Locals report no beer was spilled.”

The Australian golfer won the PGA Championship in 1995 and tied for runner-up at the British Open in 2002.

