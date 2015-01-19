PGA Golfer Kidnapped, Robbed, And Beaten At Tournament In Hawaii

The Golf Channel Robert Allenby shows the wounds he says he received after being kidnapped.

Australian professional golfer Robert Allenby says he was kidnapped, robbed, beaten, and then thrown out of a car on Friday night after playing in the Sony Open in Hawaii, according to The Golf Channel.

Allenby, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, says he and a friend had just paid a tab at a wine bar when the friend went to a restroom. The next thing Allenby says he remembers is being helped by a homeless woman who told him she saw him being thrown out of a car by “a few guys” in a park 6.5 miles away from the wine bar.

The photo above was taken by Allenby and shows the wounds he says he suffered during the ordeal.

Allenby says he was robbed of cash, credit cards, and his cell phone.

“I didn’t think I was going to survive this one,” Allenby told the Brisbane Times.

According to The Golf Channel, a retired military man was walking by and helped Allenby, paying for a cab fare back to the hotel Allenby was staying at. Allenby then called the police from the hotel.

Allenby missed the cut at the Sony Open on Friday and had planned on flying back to the mainland on Saturday but is now staying in Hawaii to assist the FBI in its investigation.

NOW WATCH: Wild Video Of A Man Jumping On A Frozen Trampoline In Frigid Cold Minnesota

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.