PGA Golfer Arrested For Carrying A Loaded Gun In An Airport

PGA golfer Kris Blanks was arrested at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday morning on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, Chris Alcantara of the Palm Beach Post reports.



Blanks was going through security when TSA officers looking at the x-ray machine founded a loaded Glock 27 in his carry-on bag.

He told police he forgot to take it out of his bag, adding that he didn’t have a permit to carry a concealed weapon. He was released on a $3,000 bond.

The 40-year-old Blanks has made $3.1 million in tour winnings in his career. He has only played in one event this year because of a shoulder injury, but he was reportedly planning a comeback.

Here’s the mug shot:

