Australian PGA golfer sank a tee shot on a Par 4 but was only given a birdie

Getty Images Aaron Baddeley hit a hole-on-one on a par 4 at the Texas Open.

Australian golfer Aaron Baddeley sank his tee shot on the par-4 17th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open. But unfortunately for Baddeley he was only awarded a birdie instead of the ever-rare double eagle.

The reason for the discrepancy is that Baddeley was actually hitting his second tee shot, having hit his first attempt out of bounds.

The shots are outlined in this graphic produced by the PGA Tour.

Aaron Baddeley took an unplayable on his tee shot at the 336-yard 17th. He went back to the tee and holed it. pic.twitter.com/TB7UOuKFxs

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2015

According to the Golf Network, there has only been one recorded hole-in-one in PGA Tour history, coming back in 2001 by Andrew McGee.

As of this writing, no video has been made public as Baddeley was on the 16th hole when coverage of the first round ended on the Golf Channel.

Baddeley shot a 4-under 68 and is one stroke behind the leader.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.