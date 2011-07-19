SPORTS CHART OF THE DAY: Golf Is Still Being Dominated By A 22-Year-Old

Rory McIlroy was never in contention at the British Open this weekend, removing a bit of the shine off of golf’s new Golden Boy. But if we look at who has dominated the majors over the past year, McIlroy is still golf’s best.



Golf’s last four majors (2010 PGA Championship, 2011 Masters, 2011 US Open, 2011 British Open) were won by four different golfers, and yesterday’s winner was 42-year old Darren Clarke. But if we look at who has played the best in golf’s premiere events over the past year, we see that the sport is being dominated by McIlroy and a slew of youngins.

In the last four majors, only 10 golfers played in, and made the cut, at each of those events. And the list a who’s who of golf’s next generation.

Below we sum the scores of those 10 golfers across the last four majors, McIlroy leads the way with a cumulative score of -23 in those tournaments. Jason Day, who finished second at The Masters and the US Open this year, is next at -18.

And of the top four names on the list, Dustin Johnson is the oldest at 27.

In other words, who needs Tiger Woods? Golf’s next generation is here…

All data via ESPN.com

