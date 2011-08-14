MOVING DAY: New Names Move To The Top Of The PGA Championship Leaderboard

Photo: AP

With many of golf’s biggest names struggling to make ends meet at Atlanta Athletic Club, some lesser known golfers have taken control at the PGA Championship.Brendan Steele and Jason Dufner will be in the final group on Sunday after ending round three tied at -7.



Keegan Bradley, Scott Verplank, and first and second round leader Steve Stricker are also in the hunt.

None of them have ever won a major championship.

In fact, the only players who have won majors that are within five shots of the lead right now are 2011 Masters winner Charl Schwartzel and David Toms, who won the PGA in 2001.

TV coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, with a final group tee time at 3:00 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.