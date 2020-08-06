PGA Championship 2020: 13 long shots that could win this weekend at TPC Harding Park

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Max Homa are some of our favourite long shot bets worth putting a few dollars on this weekend at the PGA Championship.

The best players in golf are back in action this weekend at the PGA Championship.

It’s the first major in more than a year and will be contested by an incredibly talented field of players.

We picked 13 long shots that could make some noise this weekend at TPC Harding Park.

It’s been more than a year since the last golf major was contested, but this weekend, the best players in the world will meet at TPC Harding Park to contest the 2020 PGA Championship.

During golf’s restart, we’ve seen some long shots take down tournaments in dramatic fashion, bringing a windfall both to themselves and to the bettors that cashed them at long odds, including Daniel Berger at the Charles Schwab Challenge and Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open.

Below, we break down the odds of 13 more contenders that could bring home the PGA Championship this weekend.

Tony Finau

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 17

Best PGA Championship finish: T10 – 2015

One thing to know: Tony Finau still has just one win to his career on Tour, but he’s come closer and closer to breaking through since the restart, with top 10 finishes at the Memorial Tournament and 3M Open.

Rickie Fowler

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 32

Best PGA Championship finish: T3 – 2014

One thing to know: Rickie Fowler was just a few strokes off the lead heading into the final round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last weekend, before a +3 on Sunday dropped him into a T15 finish for the weekend. He’s been due to break through at a major for a decade now and is playing well enough that this could be the week.

Tommy Fleetwood

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 13

Best PGA Championship finish: T35 – 2018

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood has played just two events since golf came back from its COVID-19 suspension, so he’s still getting back into the swing of the season. He shot five-under on Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, meaning he should be in good form.

Abraham Ancer

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 50/1

World Ranking: No. 23

Best PGA Championship finish: T16 – 2019

One thing to know: Ancer has been hot since the restart, finishing in the top 15 in four of the five tournaments he’s played, including a solo second at RBC Heritage. If his putter gets hot this weekend, he could be in position to compete on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 60/1

World Ranking: No. 62

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd – 2015

One thing to know: Jordan Spieth has dropped off quite a bit from the dominance of the early years of his career. This weekend, he could become just the sixth man in history to complete a career grand slam in San Francisco.

Sungjae Im

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 80/1

World Ranking: No. 25

Best PGA Championship finish: T48 – 2018

One thing to know: At just 22 years old, Im has all the makings of a future major champion. If he breaks through this weekend, it could be the last time you find him at such long odds to win.

Louis Oosthuizen

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 80/1

World Ranking: No. 24

Best PGA Championship finish: T2 – 2017

One thing to know: Louis Oosthuizen has made his past three cuts and played strong through the weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational last weekend to finish tied for sixth. He’s historically been a contender at majors, with seven top-ten finishes in his career.

Shane Lowry

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Current odds: 80/1

World Ranking: No. 26

Best PGA Championship finish: T8 – 2019

One thing to know: Shane Lowry won the last major when he took down the Open Championship in 2019. More than a year later, he could make it two in a row.

Phil Mickelson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 100/1

World Ranking: No. 49

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2015

One thing to know: Phil Mickelson’s best playing days are almost surely behind him, but he’s had some impressive moments since the restart, including a bogey-free Sunday at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational this past weekend. If he can carry that form into the PGA Championship this weekend, 100/1 could wind up a steal.

Matthew Wolff

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 100/1

World Ranking: No. 53

Best PGA Championship finish: N/A

One thing to know: Matthew Wolff and his signature hitch are taking on their first major at the PGA Championship this weekend. If he went on to win, he’d be the youngest player to take home a major since Tiger Woods won the green jacket in 1997.

Scottie Scheffler

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Current odds: 100/1

World Ranking: No. 59

Best PGA Championship finish: N/A

One thing to know: Scottie Scheffler is another young player looking for his first PGA Tour win that could shake things up in San Francisco. If you’re looking for a long shot that could drop into the first round with a big score, he’s a fine pick.

Brendon Todd

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 125/1

World Ranking: No. 48

Best PGA Championship finish: 72nd – 2014

One thing to know: Brendan Todd blew a 54-hole lead last weekend with a poor round on Sunday, but he’s been a strong player all season, currently standing ninth in FedEx Cup points. If he could shake off his poor finish a few days ago, he could find himself in contention once again this weekend.

Max Homa

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 150/1

World Ranking: No. 70

Best PGA Championship finish: T64 – 2019

One thing to know: Born in Burbank, California, Max Homa could have a bit of a homefield advantage over the field as the PGA Tour heads to a course it hasn’t competed at since 2015.

