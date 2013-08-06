This Grass Photo From The PGA Championship Tells You Why People Are Freaking Out About The Rough

In the lead up to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, all the talk is about the rough.

Some of the headlines:

Tough rough — thick and four inches high — is expected.

The club pro told Golf Digest that they have a “graduated rough concept” for the first time ever, with a thin first-cut, a 2.5-inch second cut, and a monstrous four-inch third cut.

Golf writer Geoff Shackleford warned that we could be in for some boring, “uber-plodding golf” if the rough is as thick as expected.

Here’s what we’re looking at.

USA Today’s Steve DiMeglio tweeted out this photo from right beside the green. Treacherous stuff:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.