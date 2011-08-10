10 PGA Championship Courses That Anyone Can Play Right Now

Julie Zeveloff
golfers

Photo: familymwr via Flickr

There are plenty of golf courses out there that are next-to-impossible to play.But some of the country’s best courses, included those that have hosted (or will host) the annual PGA Championship tournament, are available for public play.

And there are more of them out there than you might think, says Golf Vacation Insider’s Craig Better. Quite a few are even a bargain, with green fees less than $30.

He’s shared some of his favourite selections with us. Be sure to check out the full list of publicly accessible PGA Championship courses here.

Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1977

Architect: Jack Neville and Douglas Grant

Green Fee: $495

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

French Lick Resort (Donald Ross Course), French Lick, IN

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1924

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $85-$115

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Tanglewood Park (Championship Course), Clemmons, NC

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1974

Architect: Robert Trent Jones, Sr.

Green Fee: $37-$47

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Pinehurst Resort & Country Club (No. 2), Pinehurst, NC

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1936

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $319-$410

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Seaview Resort (Bay Course), Absecon, NJ

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1942

Architect: Donald Ross

Green Fee: $69-$109

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Eisenhower Park (Red Course), East Meadow, NY

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1926

Architect: Devereux Emmet

Green Fee: $41-$49

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Hershey Country Club (West Course), Hershey, PA

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1940

Architect: Maurice McCarthy

Green Fee: $140

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course), Kiawah Island, SC

Will Host the PGA Championship in: 2012

Architect: Pete Dye

Green Fee: $262-$360

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Cedar Crest Golf Course, Dallas, TX

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 1927

Architect: A.W. Tillinghast

Green Fee: $22-$27

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Haven, WI

Hosted the PGA Championship in: 2004 (will host again in 2010 and 2015)

Architect: Pete Dye

Green Fee: $230-$340

Source: Golf Vacation Insider

We've got more golf tips

Secrets to getting onto the world's most exclusive golf courses >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.