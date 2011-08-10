10 PGA Championship Courses That Anyone Can Play Right Now

Photo: familymwr via Flickr

There are plenty of golf courses out there that are next-to-impossible to play.But some of the country’s best courses, included those that have hosted (or will host) the annual PGA Championship tournament, are available for public play.



And there are more of them out there than you might think, says Golf Vacation Insider’s Craig Better. Quite a few are even a bargain, with green fees less than $30.

He’s shared some of his favourite selections with us. Be sure to check out the full list of publicly accessible PGA Championship courses here.

