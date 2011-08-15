Rookie Keegan Bradley Wins The PGA Championship In A Playoff

Photo: CBS

Tour rookie Keegan Bradley won the PGA Championship today, after beating Jason Dufner in a three-hole playoff.Bradley trailed Dufner by five-shots with three holes to play, but birdied 16 and 17, while Dufner had three straight bogeys.



Bradley then birdied 16 again in the playoff, while Dufner bogeyed 17, making the difference.

This is Bradley’s first appearance ever in a major championship and only his second career win.

He’s also the first player to ever win a major championship while using one of the distinctive long putters.

Our live updates of this afternoon’s final round are below:

ORGINAL POST

The fourth and final round of the PGA Championship is well underway, with all leaders finally teeing off.

We’ll be providing updates on major developments as the afternoon rolls along.

Click here for the leaderboard, and keep refreshing this page for news from Atlanta Athletic Club.

3:10pm | Flip flop at the top.

Third-round leaders Jason Dufner and Brendan Steele were the last group to tee off.

Steele quickly dropped a shot after a bogey on one, while Keegan Bradley (playing in the group in front of him) birdied 1. Bradley is tied for the lead with Dufner at -7. Steele and Scott Verplank are tied for second, just one shot back.

3:16pm | One man’s opinion.

Golf scribe Dan Jenkins tweets: “I have to make Dufner the favourite right now. He’s short, straight, and looks like he cares the least.”

3:25pm | All alone.

Bradley puts up a bogey on the third hole, to drop back to -6. Dufner is all alone in 1st place.

3:33pm | A little background.

Jason Dufner has never won a PGA Tour event. The closest he’s ever come is a playoff earlier this year, that he lost to Mark Wilson on the second hole. (Phoenix Open.) He was a last minute addition to the field at the 2011 British and U.S. Opens and missed the cut in both.

3:41pm | Moving up.

Keegan Bradley moves back into a tie for the lead with a birdie on 5. Adam Scott and Luke Donald both add birdies to move to -4, three shots back and tied for 5th place.

3:52pm | Steele in trouble.

Brendan Steele loses his tee shot on 5 and has play the shot over. He makes a nice recover though and has an easy putt for bogey.

3:57pm | Another country heard from.

Now Lee Westwood is in the mix. He JUST missed an eagle on 12, but his birdie still moves him to -4.

4:07pm | Alone again.

Dufner birdies 6, to take the lead for himself again.

4:16pm | Scores moving lower.

Robert Karlsson moves to -6 under taking third-place all by himself. After scores remained pretty steady on Friday and Saturday, lots of players are making a run at this now as the day winds down.

4:30pm | Going lower.

Dufner with another birdie (after a lucky bounce keeps out of a fairway bunker on 8. Takes the lead back for Keegan again.

4:41pm | At the turn.

Bradley bogeys nine, while Dufner pars, giving him a two-stroke lead heading to the back nine.

5:00pm | A late charge.

Robert Karlsson eagles the 12 hole to surge into second place at 8-under. Dufner still holding a one-shot lead.

5:09pm | Another record?

Karlsson is 6-under on the day. Steve Stricker’s -7 on Thursday tied the single-round scoring record (63) for all major championships.

5:18pm | Eagles!

Keegan Bradley eagles 12 to tie Dufner at -9, right after Scott Verplank did it to reach -6.

Keegan Bradley

Photo: AP

5:25pm | We come to the end.

Karlsson enters the Final Four holes at Atlanta, which some have called the toughest finish in golf. Whoever survives them will win the Wanamaker Trophy. His tee shot on 15 hits the green, giving him a good start.

5:27pm | Dufner feels the heat?

After seeing Bradley’s eagle on the par-5 12, Dufner landed his approach right by the hole… but it failed to bite and rolled off the back of the green. His return chip went past the hole again, leaving him a tough putt for birdie.

5:28pm | Or not.

… which he nails! What could have been a disaster turns into a one-stroke lead for Dufner. No pressure.

5:42pm | Pulling away?

Dufner adds a birdie on 13 for a two-shot lead. He’s 11-under.

5:57pm | Disaster on 15.

Given a terrible lie after missing the green with his tee shot, Keegan Bradley just chipped over the green and into the water on 15. That may have ended his title hopes.

6:00pm | Dufner’s to win or lose.

Dufner is going to have a four-shot lead with the four toughest holes left to play. If he just stays steady and avoids a self-imposed collapse, he’ll be the PGA champion.

6:06pm | Uh oh.

Four-shot lead. The only player all weekend to not have a bogey on the final four holes. The tournament is his to lose. And Jason Dufner puts his tee shot on 15 into the water. This just got interesting. Even if he saves a bogey, will he finally realise what he’s playing for? How will it affect him?

6:08pm | A bigger cushion.

Anders Hanson bogeys 16, giving Dufner a (temporary) five-shot lead.

6:12pm | Nice recovery.

Dufner sinks a very tough putt to “save” bogey. Four shot lead as he heads to 16.

6:19pm | Still fighting.

Bradley follows up his triple-bogey with a birdie on 16. He’s three-shots back, as is Scott Verplank who holed a bunker shot from about 20 yards.

6:20pm | Replay.

The loudest splash of Jason Dufner’s life.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

6:25pm | One threat eliminated.

Robert Karlsson, who was having the best day of anyone before hitting the home stretch, finishes with three straight bogeys to fall to fifth place. (-5 for the tourney.)

6:27pm | And a second….

Scott Verplank was tied for second, but then finds the water on 17. He’s putting for bogey.

6:28pm | Another shot lost.

Dufner finds a bunker on 16, then misses his par putt. He’s lost two shots in two holes. Still leads by 2.

6:30pm | Photo finish.

Now Keegan Bradley has two straight birdies at 16 and 17 to move to 8-under par. The lead is one.

6:32pm | Here’s the setup.

It’s a three-man race right now. Anders Hansen is on the 18th green at -7. Bradley is about to tee off on 18 at -8. Dufner is about to tee off on 17 at -9.

6:34pm | 17th.

Dufner’s safe on the green at 17.

6:37pm | One done.

Hansen pars the 18th to finish at -7. He’s the “clubhouse leader.” His top 3 finish gives him an invite to the Masters in 2012.

6:40pm | Last few shots.

Bradley’s second shot on 18 is on the green, giving him a great shot at par. Dufner goes way past the hole on 17, giving him a tough comeback for par. About 12 feet.

6:41pm | MISS.

Dufner just pushes the par putt. Another bogey. We’re tied.

6:45pm | Incredible comeback by Bradley.

Dufner kills his drive on 18, right on the fairway. Meanwhile, Bradley has an incredible putt on 18, putting him inches away for par. (Which he gets.) He finishes at 8-under par after being down by 5-shots with 4 to play.

6:46pm | It all comes down to this.

The second shot by Dufner will be the biggest of his career. If he gives himself a birdie chance, he could win the whole thing. If he blows it, he could blow the whole tourney.

6:49pm | FYI.

A tie means a three-hole playoff. (Total strokes over holes 16, 17, & 18.) If it’s still tied, then it’s sudden death.

6:50pm | He’s ok.

Dufner’s on the green, but has a long and difficult two-putt to force the playoff.

6:57pm | Playoff.

Dufner leaves himself 2.5 feet for par and a tie.

6:58pm | Hits.

It’s a playoff. Dufner and Bradley. Starting at 16.

7:00pm | The Final Four becomes the Final Three.

Once again, it was the final four holes that determined it all. Bradley was five strokes behind after a triple bogey on 15, but birdied 16 and 17, while Dufner had three straight bogeys. Now they’ll replay the final three to see who gets the title.

7:10pm | Reminder.

So last time through, Dufner bogeyed 16 and 17 while Bradley birdied them both.

7:15pm | Here we go.

Dufner takes the honours and is right down the middle of the fairway, Bradley joins him on the left side. Looks like he went a bit further.

7:20pm | Wow.

Jason Dufner almost holes out from the fairway. Tremendous shot.

7:21pm | Keegan answers.

Bradley’s shot is even better. Dufner rolled inches away from the cup, but Bradley sticks the landing about three feet from the cup.

7:24pm | How close?

Dufner’s ball is on the bottom of the screen. Bradley answered.

Photo: CBS

7:26pm | FLATSTICK.

Dufner misses his birdie putt, Bradley makes his. 1-stroke lead for Keegan.

7:29pm | Light problems.

17 is a par 3, but the green is currently in shadow while the tee box is in the setting sun.

7:29pm | Getting it done.

Bradley has the honours and sticks it about 20 feet from the cup, just missing the water by about 10 feet.

7:30pm | In trouble.

Dufner is on the green, but about 50 feet away. He’s got his work cut out for him.

7:33pm | Background.

Keegan Bradley is a PGA Tour rookie. He has one career win and has never played in a major before. He would also be the first man to win a major using a long putter.

7:35pm | Bad miss.

Dufner’s putt goes way long, about 15 feet past the hole. Bradley misses his birdie putt, though, keeping the door open.

7:37pm | Bogey.

Dufner JUST misses his par putt, pushing it wide by an inch.

7:38pm | Par.

Bradley get his par and a two-shot lead with one hole to play. The massive par-4 18th.

7:42pm | 18th tee.

Two great drives from Bradley and Dufner, who needs at least a birdie to have a shot. Right in the middle of the fairway.

7:47pm | Closing in.

Bradley goes for the kill. Instead of laying up and playing for 5, he goes over the water and sticks the ball about 20 feet for the cup. He’s a got a makeable birdie for the win. Dufner lands his ball right next to him, but with two shots to spare, it’s basically over.

7:49pm | A tough beat.

Here’s Jason Dufner’s day in a nutshell.

Photo: CBS

7:50pm | Not a choke.

Make not mistake about it though. Dufner did not blow this tournament, Bradley won it. He looked sunk after a triple bogey on 15, but responded with two birdies on two of the course’s toughest holes. Then he did it again in the playoff. He simply outplayed everyone in the closing holes.

7:52pm | Tough break.

Dufner also giving Bradley the line on his potential winning putt. But Dufner sinks it! For birdie.

7:54pm | It’s over.

Bradley misses the birdie putt, but leaves one foot for the par and the win. He wins the playoff by one stroke.

