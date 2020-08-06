PGA Championship 2020: The 13 golfers with the best odds to win the first major of the year

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports )Tiger Woods and two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka are among the favourites to win the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this weekend.

The best players in golf are back in action this weekend at the PGA Championship.

It’s the first major in more than a year and will be contested by an incredibly talented field of players.

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, and two-time reigning champion Brooks Koepka are all among the favourites to win the PGA Championship this weekend.

It’s been more than a year since the last golf major was contested, but this weekend, the best players in the world will meet at TPC Harding Park to contest the 2020 PGA Championship.

Since golf came back from its suspended season, favourites have dominated many of the tournaments that have been played, including Justin Thomas’ win last weekend at the WCG-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Bryson DeChambeau’s win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Below, we break down the odds of the 13 favourites to win the PGA Championship this weekend.

Justin Thomas

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 10/1

World Ranking: No. 1

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2017

One thing to know: Justin Thomas is coming off of a comeback win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday – can he make it two in a row this weekend in San Francisco?

Brooks Koepka

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 10/1

World Ranking: No. 6

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2018, 2019

One thing to know: Brooks Koepka is the two-time reigning PGA Championship winner, and could become just the third player since 1900 to win a major three times in a row.

Rory McIlroy

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 12/1

World Ranking: No. 3

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2012, 2014

One thing to know: Rory McIlroy has been good, not great since golf came back, making the cut at every event he’s played in but finishing in the top 20 just once.

Bryson DeChambeau

Getty/Ben Jared

Current odds: 16/1

World Ranking: No. 7

Best PGA Championship finish: T33 – 2017

One thing to know: Bryson DeChambeau and his new, bulky frame has been the talk of golf since the sport’s restart. His newfound power should play well at TPC Harding Park as he looks to win the first major of his career.

Jon Rahm

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 14/1

World Ranking: No. 2

Best PGA Championship finish: T4 – 2018

One thing to know: Jon Rahm briefly jumped into the world No. 1 ranking after winning the Memorial Tournament in July, only to lose the distinction two weeks later to Justin Thomas. Winning his first major would be a fine way to show that the title was taken too quickly.

Xander Schauffele

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 16/1

World Ranking: No. 11

Best PGA Championship finish: T16 – 2019

One thing to know: Xander Schauffele has finished in the top 20 of the past four tournaments he’s played, and should be in fine form heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 20/1

World Ranking: No. 5

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd – 2019

One thing to know: Dustin Johnson has had some rocky rounds of late, missing the cut at the Memorial Tournament and withdrawing from the 3M Open due to injury, but when his game is on, he’s still one of the most unstoppable players on Tour.

Patrick Cantlay

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Current odds: 25/1

World Ranking: No. 10

Best PGA Championship finish: T3 – 2019

One thing to know: Patrick Cantlay finished in the top 10 of two of the past four majors, including finishing tied for third at the PGA Championship last year.

Webb Simpson

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 25/1

World Ranking: No. 4

Best PGA Championship finish: T13 – 2016

One thing to know: Simpson has already won once since the restart, leading the RBC Heritage field in June. While this weekend won’t be the birdie-fest that that tournament was, Simpson is more than capable of putting up a score and competing.

Collin Morikawa

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 30/1

World Ranking: No. 12

Best PGA Championship finish: N/A

One thing to know: Collin Morikawa proved he’s a big-time player in his playoff win over Justin Thomas at the Workday Charity Open in July, sinking a 25-foot putt to match Thomas on the first playoff hole. Under pressure, he’s got the goods.

Tiger Woods

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 35/1

World Ranking: No. 15

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

One thing to know: This will be just the second tournament Tiger Woods has played in since the restart, having barely made the cut at the Memorial Tournament in July.

Daniel Berger

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 35/1

World Ranking: No. 20

Best PGA Championship finish: T12 – 2018

One thing to know: Daniel Berger won the first event back from suspension at the Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Collin Morikawa. In the three events he’s played since then, he added two more top-three finishes.

Jason Day

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Current odds: 35/1

World Ranking: No. 42

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2015

One thing to know: Jason Day has three straight top-10 finishes heading into the PGA Championship, and has already won the tournament once. At 35/1, his price could look like a steal after a round or two of solid play.

