The PGA, Day 2: Tiger Woods Has His Worst Putt Ever

The second round of the PGA is underway, and there are a lot of good storylines playing out: Rory’s wrist, Tiger’s nightmare, champions missing the cut, unknowns hanging tough, and Steve Stricker’s run at history.



Check this space throughout the day for updates from Atlanta Athletic Club.

As a reminder, TV coverage doesn’t begin until 1:00 p.m. ET. PGA.com has live video of one “marquee group,” which right now is the three major winners from this year: Rory McIlroy, Darren Clarke, and Charl Schwartzel.

Stricker (2:15 ET) and Woods (1:45) will tee off later this afternoon.

Rory is the main story at the moment:

Photo: AP

McIlroy is playing with his wrist taped up after injuring it yesterday. His swing seems to be OK, despite the occasional one-handed follow-through. He was actually playing quite well, until this happened on 17:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

That water shot led to a triple bogey on his 8th hole of the day. He’s currently +2 on the day.

12:25pm | Meet Bob Sowards.

Check out our story Bob Sowards, the PGA club pro who’s tied for 13th after shooting 1-under on Thursday. He’s currently ahead of all three major winners, Tiger, Phil, and plenty of former champions who are in danger of making the cut. He tees off at 12:45 p.m.

1:21pm | No low.

Not a lot of movement today, and most of it has been in the wrong direction. D.A. Points has the best round so far at -4, and that puts him two behind Steve Stricker in a tie for second.

1:24pm | A fourth champ?

So the winners of the previous three majors are done for the day. Darren Clarke finishes at +14, definitely a missed cut for the British Open champ. Masters winner Charl Schwartzel finishes +2 and Rory ends at +3. Right now it looks like the cut will be +3, so those two should be safe, but probably won’t be in the hunt for a trophy.

1:47pm | Tiger begins.

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole at +7. With the projected cut at +3. He knows what he needs to do. Can he put it together. (His first drive is a fairway bunker. Not an ideal start.)

1:53pm | Beach weekend.

Tiger: Two shots, two bunkers.

1:57pm | The visor.

Phil Mickelson JUST misses a birdie putt on his second hole. He’s at +1 right now.

1:58pm | Par save.

Tiger skies past the hole on his chip shot, but pulls out a big putt from about 20 feet to save par.

2:00pm | Scott update.

Steve… I mean Adam Scott, has birdied two of his first three holes to move to -2, tied for 4th.

2:16pm | That guy.

Uh…..

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

2:23pm | A new meme?

Seriously, I hope this guy becomes famous:

Photo: TNT

2:27pm | Bad root.

According the PGA.com feed, the evil root that broke Rory McIlroy’s wrist has been removed from the course “for safety.” How many hosels might have been saved, if only someone had listened….

2:33pm | Sweaty.

In case you’re wondering, it’s hot out there today. Just ask Davis Love III:

Photo: TNT

2:46pm | Score updates.

Here’s where some notables stand right now: Stricker (-7), Jerry Kelly (-5), DA Points (-4), Adam Scott (-4), Davis Love (-2), Lee Westwood (-1), Phil (+1), Charl (+2), Bob Sowards (+2), Luke Donald (+2), Ricki Fowler (+3), McIlroy (+3). Tiger (+7) and everyone else are outside the cut. The lowest score so far today is Points and Scott at -3. (Though Scott is only on hole 7.)

2:53pm | Big move.

Good news, losers! The cut has been moved to +4. The moves 18 players back into the mix, including Hunter Mahan, Paul Casey, Thomas Bjorn, YE Yang, and Ricky Barnes.

3:06pm | One step back.

Tiger bogeys the par-5 5th to go to +8. His job just got harder. The good news for everyone else is that Steve Stricker just got his first bogey too. He’s got a one-shot advantage.

3:40pm | Worst. Putt. Ever.

Needing every birdie he can get at this point, Tiger just delivered one of the worst putts of his career, hitting the ground on 7 and shorting a 15-foot putt by about 8 feet. He missed the follow up too, giving him another bogey. He’s +9 and he heads to the 8th hole.

Meanwhile, his playing partner Davis Love has moved into a tie for 2nd place. He’s at -4. Stricker had an eagle putt lip out, but still gets the birdie to keep the lead at -7.

3:50pm | Now with video.

“As bad a putt as I’ve ever seen Tiger hit.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

3:57pm | Finally.

Tiger finally gets one. A birdie at 8 sends him to +8. Too little, too late?

4:06pm | Uh ho..

Tiger birdies nine. Two in a row. Is there where he makes his move?

5:48pm | Sorry.

Apologies to our readers, but technically difficulties in the BI office have forced us to end the live blog. You can follow the rest of round 2 here.

