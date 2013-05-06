Procter & Gamble Wants To Take More Time To Pay Its Ad Agencies [THE BRIEF}

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Ad Age reports that P&G is going to take more time than usual to pay agencies. The massive advertiser is allegedly going to increase its agency payment schedule from 45 to 75 days. Payment periods have become stretched further and further across the board. According to AdAge, Johnson & Johnson pays shops 45 days after the end of the month it gets the bill (meaning the maximum would be 75 days), and Anheuser-Busch InBev can take up to 120 days.

Following in Amazon’s footsteps, Ebay is going to start showing brands its user data so that they can advertise to said consumers on different websites.

Ruffles has a strange, mustachioed new spokes character named Ruff McThickridge to promote its honey mustard chips. Bo Tato, Mora Crunchy, and a bomb defusing sloth also make cameos. Goodby, Silverstein, & Partners made the ad.

Adweek talks to Bruce Greenwood, director of “And Now A Word From Our Sponsor.” The film is about an ad man who can only speak in slogans.

Interpublic won Zurich Insurance Group’s holding company review.

Ogilvy PR cut employees in D.C. because of tightened federal government spending.

Some modern brands are playing up the nostalgia card to bring in consumers.

