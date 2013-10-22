P&G Invented A New Kind Of Plastic That Could Save It $US1 Billion A Year

Procter & Gamble, the world’s largest advertiser, has filed patents for a new plastic manufacturing process that will allow it to make packages with material that is 75% thinner than what it’s using now,

Ad Age reports.

According to Ad Age, the new technology is being developed by P&G’s Imflux subsidiary and could save the consumer goods giant $US1 billion a year by allowing it to use less plastic and different raw materials in its packaging.

It will also allow Procter & Gamble, and any company that contracts to use its new technology, to make caps and closures out of the same material as the rest of the package. According to Ad Age, the patents could also be used in toys, medical devices, and automobiles, among other places.

The guy in charge of Imflux is Nathan Estruth, who has previously led the Mr. Clean Car Wash and Tide Dry Cleaning franchise start-ups. Imflux is starting a new factory in Ohio, that will employ 221 people. The plant will be located in West Chester, on the outskirts of P&G’s hometown, Cincinnati.

