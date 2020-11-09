Pfizer leaps 13% on news that its COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective in preventing illness

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty

Pfizer leapt 13% in pre-market trading on Monday after the drugmaker announced that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine succeeded in late-stage trials.

The US pharma firm said its vaccine, developed with German biotech partner BioNTech, is over 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. BioNTech’s shares soared 26%.

Pfizer’s stock jumped to $US41.58 a share, up from $US36.40 at Friday’s close.

