Pfizer says its oral COVID-19 pill could help prevent severe infection from the Omicron variant in high-risk people

Pfizer announced Tuesday that its oral pill can help protect those at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The company said in a press release that the drug, called Paxlovid, reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 89% when given to high-risk people within three days of symptoms starting in a study of 2,246 people.

If the drug was given within five days of symptom onset it was 88% effective, Pfizer said.

Pfizer said that the pill should work against the Omicron variant, citing data from lab studies.

None of the findings have been published and formally scrutinized by other experts.

Andrew Pekosz, vice chair of microbiology and immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told STAT, that the protection from hospitalization was “fantastic” and pointed to Paxlovid being a “really important weapon in our arsenal to fight COVID-19”.

