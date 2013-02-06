Pfizer Keeps Employees Happy By Sending Them Around The World

Photo: Flickr / Fotos Gov/Ba

Pfizer may be a major multinational pharmaceutical corporation — but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t care about its employees.The company took the number 11 spot on our list of the Best Employers In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale, with 73 per cent of its employees reporting high job satisfaction.



Perhaps it’s ranked so highly because it gives its employees lots of opportunity for personal growth within the company.

One of their programs is the Global Health Fellows Program, which gives employees an opportunity to do volunteer work with NGOs and other international development organisations around the world. The idea is to partner up with international groups to produce more efficient health services for people who need it most.

Since it was founded in 2003, the Global Health Fellows Program has made partnerships with 40 organisations in 45 different countries. One of the fellows in this program is Jennifer Anne Bartkewich, a laboratory lead investigator at Pfizer who will travel to Kenya for three months to research HIV and to treat patients with other infectious and non-communicable diseases.

Pfizer also offers grants through their Medical & Academic Partnerships program. Since 1984, when the program was launched, they have funded more than 1,000 proposals.

These types of programs seem to be making Pfizer employees happy. They empower and educate employees. Sandra Logue, an employee who went to Uganda with a Pfizer program, said that her job helps her make a difference in the world.

“I can feel the leverage,” Logue said. “If I can teach 60 nurses over five months a few basic but very important skills, they will affect tens of thousands of lives over time.”

Offering global careers and a company policy that insists on partnering up with healthcare professionals is definitely a strategic move that is working in Pfizer’s favour.

The company needs to constantly come up with ways to motivate its workers after suffering massive cutbacks in recent years. According to Bloomberg, the company is notorious for having fired 26,000 employees in three years, and as of last May Pfizer also cut back their employee’s severance packages.

In uncertain times the employees who survived the cutbacks find themselves focusing more and more on the meaningful nature of their work. If Pfizer can keep finding ways to encourage their workers to enjoy the work they do, then Pfizer might just be able to continue nurturing happy, satisfied employees.

