Pfizer says its booster shot has 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19 amid the Delta variant

A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Jerusalem. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Pfizer said its booster shot had 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant.

The results were from its first large trial, of more than 10,000 people aged 16 and older.

The study hasn’t yet been published or formally scrutinized by other experts.

Fully vaccinated people who received a booster dose of Pfizer’s shot in a large trial were at much lower risk of catching COVID-19, the company said Monday.

This group was at a 95.6% lower risk of catching COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who received a placebo instead of the booster, the company said.

“These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial,” Pfizer said in the press release, adding that it planned to submit the data to health authorities.

The results were from a late stage trial of more than 10,000 people aged 16 or older.

Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in the statement: “These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease.”

All participants in the trial had already received two doses of the Pfizer’s vaccine and a second shot was given about 11 months after the second dose. Half of them then got the third booster dose, and half got a placebo.