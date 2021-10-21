Pfizer says its booster shot has 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19 amid the Delta variant

- Pfizer said its booster shot had 95.6% efficacy against COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant.
- The results were from its first large trial, of more than 10,000 people aged 16 and older.
- The study hasn’t yet been published or formally scrutinized by other experts.
Fully vaccinated people who received a booster dose of Pfizer’s shot in a large trial were at much lower risk of catching COVID-19, the company said Monday.
This group was at a 95.6% lower risk of catching COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who received a placebo instead of the booster, the company said.
“These are the first efficacy results from any randomized, controlled COVID-19 vaccine booster trial,” Pfizer said in the press release, adding that it planned to submit the data to health authorities.
The results were from a late stage trial of more than 10,000 people aged 16 or older.
Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in the statement: “These results provide further evidence of the benefits of boosters as we aim to keep people well-protected against this disease.”
All participants in the trial had already received two doses of the Pfizer’s vaccine and a second shot was given about 11 months after the second dose. Half of them then got the third booster dose, and half got a placebo.