PFCB Close To Trigger

Markets sold off on heavy volume across the board yesterday. Stops can be trailed lower for many short positions that were initiated over the past month in names such as The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Autoliv, Inc. (ALV). Below is a short set-up in P.F. Chang’s China Bistro (PFCB), that may trigger soon.



Many of the short ideas I put out over the last month have had the same or similar distribution patterns: a head and shoulders pattern (H & S) or complex H & S. These chart patterns are currently present in many names and once triggered are of the most reliable reversal patterns.



Chart 1: PFCB – The comparative relative strength of PFCB versus SPY broke below major support in January. This may be an early warning to the potential breakdown in the price.

Chart 2: PFCB: The daily chart below illustrates a break of the primary uptrend line, circled, which signaled a major change of the trend. Over the past two weeks the price has retested the trendline from below and it provided resistance.

Yesterday the price closed below the 200-day sma and may be close to triggering a bearish complex H & S pattern. The pattern began developing in September 2010. Trigger: Confirmed break of the neckline, just above $45, Target: Price objective is $37.50 measured by the height of the pattern. Protective Stops: Confirmed move back above the neckline and/or a daily close above $48.

