The 20 Most Valuable Energy Companies In The World

Rob Wile
statoil

Photo: ferdart via Flickr

Energy consulting firm PFC has released its annual ranking of the world’s most valuable energy companies.With oil and gas prices relatively flat from a year ago nearly every company’s value either fell or flatlined. 

Just two of the top-10 companies saw positive growth, and neither were in the U.S.

The combined market capitalisation of the PFC Energy top 50 was $3.5 trillion, a slight 0.8% decline from 12 months previously.

We ranked the 20 biggest.

20. Suncor

Ticker: SU

Previous rank: 20

Market cap: $50.4 bn

YOY share price growth: 12 per cent

Country: Canada

Comment: Suncor possesses the largest oil sand reserves in the world.

Source: PFC Energy

19. BG Group

Ticker: BG.L (LSE)

Previous rank: 18

Market cap: $55 bn

YOY share price growth: -23 per cent

Country: UK

Comment: BG has recently been forced to sell off assets to raise cash.

Source: PFC Energy

18. LUKOIL

Ticker: LKOH.RU

Previous rank: 21

Market cap: $56.3 bn

YOY share price growth: 29 per cent

Country: Russia

Comment: LUKOIL just purchased Conoco's 30 per cent stake in a major Russian gas field.

Source: PFC Energy

17. Occidental

Ticker: OXY

Previous rank: 16

Market cap: $62.1 bn

YOY share price growth: -20 per cent

Country: USA

Comment: Occidental struggled with low sales and higher costs last year.

Source: PFC Energy

16. ConocoPhillips

Ticker: COP

Previous rank: 10

Market cap: $70.4 bn

YOY share price growth: 3 per cent

Country: USA

Comment: ConocoPhillips is reportedly on track to complete a three-year asset disposition (sales) program in 2013, 'leaving it with a high-grade portfolio and ongoing selected capital investments.'

Source: PFC Energy

15. Statoil

Ticker: STO

Previous rank: 14

Market cap: $79.3 bn

YOY share price growth: -3 per cent

Country: Norway

Comment: Statoil stock was recently downgraded to sell by BMO Capital.

Source: PFC Energy

14. Eni

Ticker: E

Previous rank: 13

Market cap: $88.1 bn

YOY share price growth: 17 per cent

Country: Italy

Comment: Eni reported adjusted operating profit up nearly 14 per cent for the first nine months of 2012 versus the same period in 2011.

Source: PFC Energy

13. Schlumberger

Ticker: SLB

Previous rank: 11

Market cap: $90.2 bn

YOY share price growth: -1 per cent

Country: France

Comment: Schlumberger says lower profit margins in North America will persist into 2013.

Source: PFC Energy

12. Rosneft

Ticker: ROSN.RU

Previous rank: 17

Market cap: $93.4 bn

YOY share price growth: 25 per cent

Country: Russia

Comment: Rosneft officially acquired a 50 per cent stake in TNK-BP and BP in December.

Source: PFC Energy

11. Sinopec

Ticker: SNP

Previous rank: 9

Market cap: $96.5 bn

YOY share price growth: -4 per cent

Country: China

Comment: Sinopec, China's largest refiner, has reportedly been struggling with the Communist Party's price fixing schme.

Source: PFC Energy

10. CNOOC

Ticker: CEO

Previous rank: 15

Market cap: $96.7 bn

YOY share price growth: 24 per cent

Country: China

Comment: CNOOC purchased one of Canada's largest oil sands players late last year.

Source: PFC Energy

9. Gazprom

Ticker: OGZPY.PK

Previous rank: 7

Market cap: $112.3 bn

YOY share price growth: -8 per cent

Country: Russia

Comment: Gazprom shares have been hit by the European crisis.

Source: PFC Energy

8. TOTAL

Ticker: TOT

Previous rank: 8

Market cap: $121.9 bn

YOY share price growth: 0 per cent

Country: France

Comment: Total says its European refining margins are down short-term but up from 2011.

Source: PFC Energy

7. Petrobras

Ticker: PZE

Previous rank: 5

Market cap: $124 bn

YOY share price growth: -17 per cent

Country: Brazil

Comment: Petrobras is struggling to compete with fuel imports, whose prices exceeded those in Brazil.

Source: PFC Energy

6. Ecopetrol

Ticker: EC

Previous rank: 12

Market cap: $126.6 bn

YOY share price growth: 43 per cent

Country: Colombia

Comment: Ecopetrol has seen explosive growth in its Asian markets.

Source: PFC Energy

5. BP

Ticker: BP

Previous rank: 6

Market cap: $132.1 bn

YOY share price growth: -3 per cent

Country: UK

Comment: BP recently announced it would increase spending on exploration and production 'from now until the end of the decade' to increase cash flow.

Source: PFC Energy

4. Chevron

Ticker: CVX

Previous rank: 4

Market cap: $211.6 bn

YOY share price growth: 0 per cent

Country: USA

Comment: Chevron is accusing two Ecuadorian judges of allowing lawyers for plaintiffs in a monster environmental lawsuit to ghostwrite the entire 188-page, $18.2 billion judgment against the company in exchange for a promise of $500,000 from the anticipated recovery.

Source: PFC Energy

3. Royal Dutch Shell

Ticker: RDS.A

Previous rank: 3

Market cap: $222.6 bn

YOY share price growth: -6 per cent

Country: Netherlands

Comment: Shell's arctic drilling plans remain shelved while the U.S. conducts a review of its operations there.

Source: PFC Energy

2. Petrochina

Ticker: PTR

Previous rank: 2

Market cap: $264.5 bn

YOY share price growth: -7 per cent

Country: China

Comment: Petrochina theoretically boasts a larger market cap than Exxon if one counts how shares are valued on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Source: PFC Energy

1. Exxon

Ticker: XOM

Previous rank: 1

Market cap: $394.6

YOY share price growth: 0 per cent

Country: USA

Comment: Exxon has recently reportedly upset the Iraqi government by signing a separate agreement with Kurds to develop oil in their territory.

Source: PFC Energy

