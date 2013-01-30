The 20 Most Valuable Energy Companies In The World

Photo: ferdart via Flickr
Energy consulting firm PFC has released its annual ranking of the world’s most valuable energy companies.With oil and gas prices relatively flat from a year ago nearly every company’s value either fell or flatlined.
Just two of the top-10 companies saw positive growth, and neither were in the U.S.
The combined market capitalisation of the PFC Energy top 50 was $3.5 trillion, a slight 0.8% decline from 12 months previously.
Ticker: SU
Previous rank: 20
Market cap: $50.4 bn
YOY share price growth: 12 per cent
Country: Canada
Comment: Suncor possesses the largest oil sand reserves in the world.
Ticker: BG.L (LSE)
Previous rank: 18
Market cap: $55 bn
YOY share price growth: -23 per cent
Country: UK
Comment: BG has recently been forced to sell off assets to raise cash.
Ticker: LKOH.RU
Previous rank: 21
Market cap: $56.3 bn
YOY share price growth: 29 per cent
Country: Russia
Comment: LUKOIL just purchased Conoco's 30 per cent stake in a major Russian gas field.
Ticker: OXY
Previous rank: 16
Market cap: $62.1 bn
YOY share price growth: -20 per cent
Country: USA
Comment: Occidental struggled with low sales and higher costs last year.
Ticker: COP
Previous rank: 10
Market cap: $70.4 bn
YOY share price growth: 3 per cent
Country: USA
Comment: ConocoPhillips is reportedly on track to complete a three-year asset disposition (sales) program in 2013, 'leaving it with a high-grade portfolio and ongoing selected capital investments.'
Ticker: STO
Previous rank: 14
Market cap: $79.3 bn
YOY share price growth: -3 per cent
Country: Norway
Comment: Statoil stock was recently downgraded to sell by BMO Capital.
Ticker: E
Previous rank: 13
Market cap: $88.1 bn
YOY share price growth: 17 per cent
Country: Italy
Comment: Eni reported adjusted operating profit up nearly 14 per cent for the first nine months of 2012 versus the same period in 2011.
Ticker: SLB
Previous rank: 11
Market cap: $90.2 bn
YOY share price growth: -1 per cent
Country: France
Comment: Schlumberger says lower profit margins in North America will persist into 2013.
Ticker: ROSN.RU
Previous rank: 17
Market cap: $93.4 bn
YOY share price growth: 25 per cent
Country: Russia
Comment: Rosneft officially acquired a 50 per cent stake in TNK-BP and BP in December.
Ticker: SNP
Previous rank: 9
Market cap: $96.5 bn
YOY share price growth: -4 per cent
Country: China
Comment: Sinopec, China's largest refiner, has reportedly been struggling with the Communist Party's price fixing schme.
Ticker: CEO
Previous rank: 15
Market cap: $96.7 bn
YOY share price growth: 24 per cent
Country: China
Comment: CNOOC purchased one of Canada's largest oil sands players late last year.
Ticker: OGZPY.PK
Previous rank: 7
Market cap: $112.3 bn
YOY share price growth: -8 per cent
Country: Russia
Comment: Gazprom shares have been hit by the European crisis.
Ticker: TOT
Previous rank: 8
Market cap: $121.9 bn
YOY share price growth: 0 per cent
Country: France
Comment: Total says its European refining margins are down short-term but up from 2011.
Ticker: PZE
Previous rank: 5
Market cap: $124 bn
YOY share price growth: -17 per cent
Country: Brazil
Comment: Petrobras is struggling to compete with fuel imports, whose prices exceeded those in Brazil.
Ticker: EC
Previous rank: 12
Market cap: $126.6 bn
YOY share price growth: 43 per cent
Country: Colombia
Comment: Ecopetrol has seen explosive growth in its Asian markets.
Ticker: BP
Previous rank: 6
Market cap: $132.1 bn
YOY share price growth: -3 per cent
Country: UK
Comment: BP recently announced it would increase spending on exploration and production 'from now until the end of the decade' to increase cash flow.
Ticker: CVX
Previous rank: 4
Market cap: $211.6 bn
YOY share price growth: 0 per cent
Country: USA
Comment: Chevron is accusing two Ecuadorian judges of allowing lawyers for plaintiffs in a monster environmental lawsuit to ghostwrite the entire 188-page, $18.2 billion judgment against the company in exchange for a promise of $500,000 from the anticipated recovery.
Ticker: RDS.A
Previous rank: 3
Market cap: $222.6 bn
YOY share price growth: -6 per cent
Country: Netherlands
Comment: Shell's arctic drilling plans remain shelved while the U.S. conducts a review of its operations there.
Ticker: PTR
Previous rank: 2
Market cap: $264.5 bn
YOY share price growth: -7 per cent
Country: China
Comment: Petrochina theoretically boasts a larger market cap than Exxon if one counts how shares are valued on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
Ticker: XOM
Previous rank: 1
Market cap: $394.6
YOY share price growth: 0 per cent
Country: USA
Comment: Exxon has recently reportedly upset the Iraqi government by signing a separate agreement with Kurds to develop oil in their territory.
