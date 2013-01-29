The Fastest-Growing Energy Companies In The World All Have One Thing In Common

Accompanying oil and gas consulting firm PFC’s new list of the largest energy companies in the world is a charts showing company growth — and the top ones all have one thing in common: infrastructure.



While Colombian firm Ecopetrol led the entire industry, pipeline players have dominated in both one-year and three-year growth.

The reason, of course is explosive production growth in North America (which is why all the leaders are North American).

Here’s the chart:

Photo: PFC Energy

