The Fastest-Growing Energy Companies In The World All Have One Thing In Common

Rob Wile

Accompanying oil and gas consulting firm PFC’s new list of the largest energy companies in the world is a charts showing company growth — and the top ones all have one thing in common: infrastructure.

While Colombian firm Ecopetrol led the entire industry, pipeline players have dominated in both one-year and three-year growth.

The reason, of course is explosive production growth in North America (which is why all the leaders are North American).

Here’s the chart:

pfc energy chart

Photo: PFC Energy

