P.F. Chang's Hit By Data Breach

P.F. Chang’s China Bistro was hit by a data breach, the restaurant chain said Monday.

Customers’ credit and debit card data may have been accessed during the breach, which affected 33 restaurant locations between October 2013 and June 2014.

“We have determined that the security of our card processing systems was compromised,” the company said in a statement posted to its website. “The potentially stolen credit and debit card data includes the card number and in some cases also the cardholder’s name and/or the card’s expiration date.”

Customers with questions about the breach are being told to call the company at 1-877-412-7152.

Here are the locations that were involved in the breach and the specific time frames when data may have been compromised:

